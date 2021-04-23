Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Major winners include Riz Ahmed, Nomadland, Carey Mulligan and Chloé Zhao

The biggest names of the entertainment industry were honoured for the excellence in cinema at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday, April 22.



Among the winners was Riz Ahmed, who won Best Male Lead for Sound of Metal, and Nomadland who claimed four major prizes.

While accepting his award, Ahmed said, "Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can throw your life off track, and on the other side of that, there can be a lot of discomfort but also some clarity," he shared. "And for everyone who's gone through some upheaval this year, I wish you peace on the other side of it."

Check the full list of winners of Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021 here

Best Feature

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

WINNER: Nomadland

Best First Feature

I Carry You With Me

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Miss Juneteenth

Nine Days

WINNER: Sound Of Metal

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

WINNER: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Makowsky, Bad Education

Alice Wu, The Half of It

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green, The Assistant

Noah Hutton, Lapsis

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

WINNER: Andy Siara, Palm Springs

James Sweeney, Straight Up

John Cassavetes Award

The Killing Of Two Lovers

La Leyenda Negra

Lingua Franca

WINNER: Residue

Saint Frances

Best Male Lead

WINNER: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Rob Morgan, Bull

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner, The Assistant

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

WINNER: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee, First Cow

WINNER: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Benedict Wong, Nine Days

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han, Minari

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

WINNER: Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Minari, Yeri Han, Steven Yeun

Best Cinematography

Jay Keitel, She Dies Tomorrow

Shabier Kirchner, Bull

Michael Latham, The Assistant

Hélène Louvart, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

WINNER: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Best Editing

Andy Canny, The Invisible Man

Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Merawi Gerima, Residue

Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best International Film

Bacurau (Brazil)

The Disciple (India)

Night Of The Kings (Ivory Coast)

Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary)

WINNER: Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia And Herzegovina)

Best Documentary

Collective

WINNER: Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Mole Agent

Time

One Night In Miami

Robert Altman Award

One Night In Miami

Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

WINNER: Gerry Kim

Someone To Watch Award

David Midell, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

WINNER: Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor

Annie Silverstein, Bull

Truer Than Fiction Award

Cecilia Aldarondo, Landfall

WINNER: Elegance Bratton, Pier Kids

Elizabeth Lo, Stray

Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children

City So Real

WINNER: Immigration Nation

Love Fraud

We’re Here

Best New Scripted Series

WINNER: I May Destroy You

Little America

Small Axe

A Teacher

Unorthodox

Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

WINNER: Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Abby McEnany, Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are

Best Male Performance In A New Scripted Series

Adam Ali, Little America

Nicco Annan, P-Valley

Conphidance, Little America

WINNER: Amit Rahav, Unorthodox

Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero

Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You