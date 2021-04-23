Megan Thee Stallion takes rest from music scene, social media postings

Having been in full music frenzy for the last two years, it is time for Megan Thee Stallion to charge up while in isolation as the Savage hitmaker shocked her fans when she announced she will take a hiatus from the music world.

The 26-year-old rapping star took her fans by surprise when she made the shocking announcement on Thursday afternoon. The singer will no more be posting on her social media feeds. Instead, her social media team will manage it.

Taking to Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion also revealed that hat she will "be back when it's time."

The Grammy-winning rapper shared a cryptic video message on Instagram. In the video, the rapper is seen virtually placed into an aquatic tank with a mask on while she is clad in a chrome-plated respirator.

The video creates the impression that the singer is in some sort of hibernation.



In another Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion shared an animated video of a lab with a computerized message: "Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has not entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next. In her absence, mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [Thee Hotties] lead a brave RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!"



