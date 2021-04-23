Gigi Hadid's father reveals interesting facts about her 'self-made' daughter

Gigi Hadid's father Mohamed Hadid shared a heartwarming post about her supermodel daughter, saying she is 'self-made' and 'never took a dollar from her parents'.



In a his Instagram post the 72-year-old real estate developer honoured his daughter, revealing that Gigi never took a dollar from her parents.

The $10 million showbiz star - who earned the seventh spot on Forbes' highest-paid models list in 2018 for her multiple endorsement deals and branded lines - never relied on their parents' wealth.

But the fans were quick to criticise her 'privileged' upbringing as the daughter of a world famous model and wealthy developer.



In his post, Mohamed shed lights on 20 things that fans did not know about Gigi hadid:

1. Self Made.. never took a single Dollar from her parents,' he wrote in a lengthy caption. '2. Started modeling for Baby Guess when she was in Khai's age. 3. She was a jr Olympic volleyball contender.'

'4. She was an Accomplished equestrian jr Olympic contender and hundreds of first place and national Championships.. still rides till today,' he added. '5. She was excepted New York University forensic criminal psychology after high school.'



'6. She has the highest number of Voguemagazine covers worldwide around fifty .. 7. Unicef USA ambassador and to African Middle East and Southeast Asia. To be continued.'

Gigi Hadid's fans criticised her 'privileged' upbringing as the daughter of a world famous model and wealthy developer, which included a lifestyle that also provided the opportunities to succeed in the industry.