Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Zendaya grieve over Ma’Khia Bryant killing

Columbus witnessed widespread protests over the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant one day after she was shot and killed by a police officer. The protest and mourning were joined by several high-profile celebrities including pop icon Beyonce, Justin Bieber and actress Zendaya.

The incident involving the killing of the 16-year-old took place on April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio just about the time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for murdering George Floyd. The police officer who opened fire at the girl was identified as Nicholas Reardon.

It was Ma’Khia who called 911 after some older kids threatened to attack her, according to her family. The footage shows police yelling “Get down!" and then the officer firing four shots at Ma’Khia. The girl is seen holding a knife while lunging toward another person.

Posting a photo of the 16-year-old on her website Beyonce voiced sorrow saying, "We mourn the young life of Ma'Khia Bryant."

Pop singer Justin Bieber, taking to Instagram, shared a snap of a vigil for Ma’Khia. He captioned his post: "Seems so unreal but this is the world we are living in."

"It saddens me that this has become such a normal thing. This is so far from normal and not protocol."



Zendaya also seemed heartbroken as she shared a picture on social media and said: “Ma'Khia Bryant. I don't have the words for this one.”

Apart from celebrities, the general public also came pouring out their feelings for the deceased on social media.



"After holding my breath for weeks, this Derek Chauvin verdict offers only momentary relief. I could at least breathe for a moment before taking the next step," The Talk co-host and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth said on her Instagram feed.

"But it's not even an exhale. Because in the next breath, we have to reckon with the ongoing reality that our babies are still being killed by cops. Ma'Khia Bryant was killed by cops while this verdict was being rendered yesterday. Tomorrow we have to see #DaunteWright buried. We are all still gasping for air again. It doesn't stop. We couldn't have a damn moment of relief without someone else being murdered.”

