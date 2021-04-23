Jennifer Lopez still in touch with her ex Alex Rodriguez and his kids?

Jennifer Lopez, who recently ended her romantic journey with Alex Rodriguez over a string of issues, has seemingly kept the doors open for the former baseball player and his kids.

According to reports, JLo parted ways after Alex broke her trust. A media outlet, citing pal, reported that the songstress was the one who initiated the split.

The same source revealed, the superstar remained in these difficult situations for a long period as the kids - who make her the happiest, kept her intact with the family.

Now, Jennifer Lopez's recent move suggests as she has not closed doors on her ex as she sent love and best wishes to Rodriguez's daughter Ella Bella on her 13th birthday.

The photo shared by Jennifer Lopez also made an appearance in a tribute montage Ella's dad (and Lopez's ex) Alex Rodriguez posted on Instagram Wednesday.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, who has reportedly been enjoying the company of close pal Marc Anthony since her split, has somehow made up her mind to keep Alex and his children in touch.