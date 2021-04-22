Prince Philip’s funeral had 2 million more viewers than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Millions of people watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

A month after the explosive interview, Harry's grandfather Prince Philip died in the UK and his funeral last week was also watched by millions of people across the globe.

Royal fans and critics of the British monarchy are comparing the number of viewers Prince Philip funeral and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey attracted.

Talking about the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh which took place on Saturday April 17, a Twitter user claimed that "Prince Philip’s funeral had 2m more viewers than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah chat!"

Calling the comparison unfair a user replied "You are seriously crazy to tout this but why are they comparing peak audience for the funeral with average audience for Oprah interview? Funeral was on 4/5 different channels & all numbers were added. Peak audience on one channel was this but really doesn’t matter."

According to reports, Oprah Winfrey's explosive two-hour interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attracted 17.1 million viewers on CBS in March.

BBC reported that The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral was watched by more than 13 million television viewers in the UK on the night he was buried. The one-hour service was viewed by 11 million people on the BBC, 2.1 million on ITV, and around 450,000 on Sky.

