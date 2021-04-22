Amber Heard's latest announcement leaves Johnny Depp fans disappointed

Amber Heard has confirmed that she would star in the next "Aquaman" movie.

In recent Instagram post, she teased her role in her upcoming film "Aquaman 2" after months of speculations that she has been fired from the franchise.

The actress shared a picture from the sets of the film with a caption that read, "Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book." She is seen reading a book by author Iain BanksIain Banks.

The only comment that was visible on her Instagram post was of Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman in the movie.

Her confirmation as a shock to some Johnny Depp fans who were hoping that she won't get the role back.



