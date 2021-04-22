close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

Amber Heard's latest announcement leaves Johnny Depp fans disappointed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Amber Heard  has confirmed that she would star in  the next "Aquaman" movie. 

In recent Instagram post, she teased her role in her upcoming film "Aquaman 2" after months of speculations that she has been fired from the franchise.

The actress shared a picture from the sets of the film with a caption that read, "Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book." She is seen reading a book by author Iain BanksIain Banks.

The only comment that was visible on her Instagram post was of Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman in the movie.

Her confirmation as a shock to some Johnny Depp fans who were hoping that she won't get the role back.


Latest News

More From Entertainment