Thu Apr 22, 2021
April 22, 2021

Olivia Wilde releases rare photo of kids for son Otis’s birthday

Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Olivia Wilde recently showed off her son Otis’s picture on the event of his birthday and had fans gushing.

The star unveiled the candid shot on Instagram with emojis of two little chicks who just hatched from their shells and accompanied it with a photo of her kids’ backsides on a boat.

For those unversed, Olivia is a mother two children, son Otis Alexander, 7, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4 whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis. 

Check it out below:


