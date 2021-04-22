close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
April 22, 2021

Kareena Kapoor's adorable photo of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan wins hearts

Thu, Apr 22, 2021

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable photo of her hubby and her son along with a message with her fans on World Earth Day.

Taking to Instagram the Good Newwz star shared some snaps of her son and husband Saif Ali Khan busy at working on a field, planting a tree.

In the caption the star reminded her fans to play their part in the environment by planting trees.

"Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve, plant, Grow," she captioned the post.

