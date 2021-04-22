close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

Royal historian spills the beans on Harry and William's public reunion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Harry and William chatted with each other casually after Philip's funeral service ended

 Prince Harry and William buried the hatchet and came in front of the world as one at their grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral. 

The two brothers reconciled and their reunion came organically as they reconnected with each other. 

According to historian Robert Lacey, "The procession choreography, in retrospect, was a mistake."

"As we saw, they could have walked side-by-side quite happily after all. What pleased me afterward was that it all seemed so totally natural, and they drifted to each other like the old days," he added.

Harry and William chatted with each other casually after the funeral service ended as Kate Middleton joined them.

The siblings continued speaking as they walked away from the church, as Kate stepped back to talk with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

As far as coping with the loss of Philip is concerned, the royal family is going through a tough time.

"It has been a very difficult time," a well-connected royal insider said. "The Duke was the head of the family, and if there were any time they were going to come together, it's now."

