BTS’s V shows off surprise clip of unreleased music

BTS’s V has taken to social media to give fans a peek into the unreleased music he has been perfecting behind the scenes.

The singer unveiled the masterpiece over on the group’s official Twitter page and captioned it to say, “Sleep”.

The melody features a heartbreaking lyric that reads, “Can I go to bed and sleep tonight? May I lay my body on you now?”



Check it out below:



