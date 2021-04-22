Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to see Prince William and Prince Harry mend ties

All hell broke loose after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey last month, escalating their feud with the British royal family.



Even though his broken ties with the royals fell weaker after the explosive CBS chat, Harry's return to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral offered new hope for a reconciliation between him and his brother Prince William.

Speaking to royal expert and Vanity Fair’s royal reporter Katie Nicholl, a family friend revealed that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were asked to “put aside differences” during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last week.

They said: “William and other members of the family have some very strong feelings about some of the things Harry and Meghan said on Oprah and things need to be talked through.”

“Harry was out in the cold after Oprah and then when details of private family conversations were leaked to Gayle King, it was the final straw,” said the family friend.

“Some family members cannot believe what he has done, but there is a feeling that with the duke’s death and the family coming together, conversations need to be had,” they added.

Insiders also told VF that Prince Charles is “desperate” for his sons to reconcile but Prince William is being much more hesitant.

“William needs to know he can trust Harry and that private conversations will stay private,” the source said.