Dua Lipa celebrates her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's launch of new song in style

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid celebrated the launch of his new song [email protected] with pal Chass Bryan at a restaurant in London on Wednesday.

The lovebirds put on an affectionate display while celebrating the moments as Dua wrapped her arms around Anwar while having dinner.

The New Rules hitmaker, 25, rocked a retro-style top, matching their brand management pal who sported the same striped top. She accessorised an eclectic selection of rings and gold hoop earrings.

The British singer tucked her locks away from her face in a navy clip as she highlighted her soft features with natural make-up.

On the other hand, Anwar, 21, kept warm in a maroon knit hat and a striped jacket in a muted palette for the low-key outing.

Dua shared photos on her Instagram page with a sweet caption: 'OFF @ NIGHT !!!! proud of you mi lovieeeee @anwarspc ~* @cb_3 and I got the dress code [heart and face emoji].'

Anwar's older sister Bella Hadid also made sure to properly congratulate her brother by sharing his song with her massive Instagram following.

