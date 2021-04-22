Beyonce's appearance in Netflix series Selena creates a lot of buzz: Watch

American super singer Beyonce has the ability to turn around for any showbiz outing with her ever-increasing fanbase. The singer's appearance in the new season of the Netflix series 'Selena' has contributed to an uptick in its popularity.

The trailer for the new season of the Netflix series Selena has become an instant hit after it was released this week mainly thanks to the Beyonce factor. Beyonce and her mother, Tina Knowles, feature in the new season. The second season of the series follows the life of the late singer Selena Quintanilla.



The trailer reveals the plot in which the Tex-Mex queen, having risen to international fame, is seen going through difficult times in her personal life.

In bioseries, fact usually meets fiction. However, it is a real-life incident that a meeting between a very young Beyoncé and Selena did take place in real life. In an interview a few years ago for MTV, Queen Bey herself mentioned the incident, pointing out that Selena has been a great influence on her throughout her life.

"I met Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston. But I didn't tell her much because I wasn't famous back then," Queen B recalled.

Both Grammy winners were born and raised in Texas. Beyonce recalled she looked up to Selena for inspiration. "Definitely growing up in Houston I would listen to her on the radio, AND listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she sang, it helped me a lot in the studio. I think she was a legend and I look up to her," Queen Bey reminisced.

The trailer shows the meeting at a mall. Catching sight of Selena, Beyoncé asks her mother, "Who is she?" "I just saw her, waved and went on my way," Beyonce added.

Watch the trailer of the new Netflix series here:



