Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid jailed for insurance fraud

Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid has been sentenced to eight weeks in jail for alleged insurance fraud.

The former cage fighter had reportedly tried to claim £61,000 in compensation after getting into collision with another driver, who was insured by Axa.

Reid, 45, told police that he had been approached by a stranger on a motorbike to give a witness's statement but the insurance firm subsequently discovered that the witness was an old friend of Reid.



Mrs Justice Eady ruled Reid had engaged in "a deliberate falsehood in which the defendant stood to make significant financial gain" and sentenced him to eight weeks.

Alex Reid, second ex-husband of Katie Price, will serve half of his punishment in prison and the remainder on licence.