Prince Philip planted ‘secret camera’ to capture funeral procession

Prince Philip managed to craft a hiding spot for the photographer he chose to document his funeral procession.

The news was brought forward by royal photographer Arthur Edwards and in a report to Page Six, he was quoted saying, “The Duke, who planned every moment of [his] moving funeral service, had arranged for me as a photographer to hide inside a fake pillar at the top of the stairs leading to St George’s Chapel.”



“With a letter box-shaped slit, it was just like the bird-watching hides where Prince Philip spent hours during his retirement at Sandringham, his Norfolk estate. just two yards away from the raw emotion of the Royal Family as they said farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh.”

“From the most unusual vantage point of my 44 years of photographing the royals, I was close enough to see Prince Charles — the man I have known for more than half his life — look broken. Close to tears, I could see he realized the weight of the task ahead to look after his mother and the monarchy.”

From his secret hiding spot, the photographer got a front seat view into Prince William and Harry’s royal rift and he told the publication that the duo “never glanced at eachother.”