Kate Winslet sheds light on daughter’s acting adventures

Hollywood A-lister Kate Winslet recently spilled the beans on her daughter’s growing interest in acting, as well as how she kept ‘spilling under the radar’ at auditions.

During her interview with Us Weekly she was quoted saying, “She’s away just now in the Czech Republic about to start work on a little TV series over there.”

“That’s been a wonderful thing that I think I knew was coming. I think I always suspected, and then sure enough, couple of years ago she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go.”

“What’s been really great for her is she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self-esteem, of course.”