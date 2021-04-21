Idina Menzel, Justin Bieber gear up for an ‘Earth Day’ musical

Idina Menzel, Justin Bieber and a number of other celebrities have banded together to celebrate Earth Day in virtual style.



The performance is set to feature over on Facebook Live this Thursday on April 22nd ET. Other stars headlining this main event include Steve Aoki, Zac Efron, Bill Nye, Maluma etc.

Bieber and Nye even have a special set planned to bring awareness to the climate crisis where Efron and Menzel plan to feature a number of Earth Day themed musicals.

During the course of the entire performance, artists will be promoting the hashtag #RestoreOurEarthChallenge with photos and videos of the current steps being taken to preserve the planet.