Prince Harry's thoughts about leaving royal family out in cold revealed

Prince Harry thinks he could have handled his royal exit in a subtle manner

Prince Harry does not believe in looking back at the past, which is why, he has no regrets on leaving the royal family with Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, however, does think that he could have handled his exit in a subtle manner.

The 36-year-old “does not regret” his decision, “but he wishes he’d handled his departure in a more sensitive manner and admits he could’ve done things differently.”



After Harry returned to the UK to attend grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, he reunited with older brother William, with whom he had a fallout previously.

“Prince Harry and Prince William have spoken this week,” a separate source revealed. “They’ve gone from being torn by war to uniting in grief and are talking through their issues.”

As for the rest of his family members, the insider explained that Harry and his father, Prince Charles, “are trying to rebuild their relationship.”

“They’ve spoken and reminisced about their fondest moments of Prince Philip,” the source added. “He really did make them laugh.”