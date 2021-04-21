Prince Harry deems being with Meghan more important than attending Queen's birthday

Harry, who flew to the UK for the first time in over a year, was seen returning to California on Tuesday

Prince Harry set off to be with his wife, Meghan Markle in California, giving Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday a miss.



The Duke of Sussex, who flew to the UK for the first time in over a year, was seen returning back home on Tuesday, a day before Queen turned 95 years' old.

Harry was seen boarding his flight to Los Angeles on an American Airlines aircraft that arrived Tuesday afternoon. He was then driven to his home in Montecito, California, as reported by The Daily Mail.

According to the report, the 'conflicted' prince thought it was more important to return to his pregnant wife Meghan and their son Archie.

He will now undergo a 10-day quarantine recommended for international travelers by the CDC, the Mail reports.

Harry received an icy welcome on his return to UK since Megxit. He was even shunned by his father, the heir to the throne, Prince Charles.