Queen thanks people for support, kindness in recent days

Queen thanks people for tributes, messages of condolence on Prince Philip’s death

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who marked her 95th birthday today, has thanked the people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.



The Royal family shared the statement of Queen on its official social media handles with caption: “The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh”.

The Queen’s statement reads: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate”.

“While as a family, we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world”.

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days”, it said and added “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”