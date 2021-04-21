Queen Elizabeth marks her 95th birthday at Windsor Castle with no public celebrations

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, turns 95 on Wednesday and marked her birthday at Windsor Castle.



There will be no public celebrations of Queen’s 95th birthday just days after she bade farewell to her husband of seven decades at his funeral.

Prince Philip, whom Elizabeth married in 1947, died on April 9 at the age of 99. The royals paid their final respects to the family's patriarch at his funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

The Royal family shared a lovely photo of the Queen on its official Twitter handle, saying “Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday”.

“HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.”

“This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.”