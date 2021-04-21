English county Kent sign Mohammad Amir for T20 blast

Mohammad Amir in the colours of Kent Spitfire. Photo: Twitter/Kent Cricket

LONDON: English county cricket side Kent have hired the services of former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the second half of Vitality Blast competition, the premier T20 tournament of the country.

"Kent Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of former Pakistan international fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the second half of this year’s Vitality Blast competition," said a statement issued by Kent.

Kent, which plays under the name of Spitfire in the tournament, said that Amir will play at least seven matches for them. They added that Amir may play more games for the Spitfire if the side progresses to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The county team said that Amir's arrival in the UK is dependent on the Karachi Kings’ progression in the PSL, and also on the mandatory quarantining period upon arrival into the UK.



Taking all this into account, Amir could play for Kent in their game against Essex Eagles on June 25.

The 29-year-old expressed his excitement to join Kent Spitfires and called the group a "team full of potential".

“I have always enjoyed playing at Canterbury, and I hope I will be able to help Kent win a trophy this year,” Amir was quoted in a statement shared by Kent.

Kent’s Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: “We’re delighted that a player of Amir’s quality has agreed to join us for the later stages of the Vitality Blast this year.



Downton said that Amir's skill and experience will be an "invaluable" addition to the Kent's bowling attack.