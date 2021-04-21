Decision on bail for Shehbaz Sharif only after all facts known: LHC

LAHORE: No guess should be made on a verdict till a written order is issued, said a full bench of the Lahore High Court, while hearing the bail plea of ​​PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets beyond means of income caset.



This is a lesson for you, the court told Shehbaz's lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar.

A three-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and comprising justices Aalia Neelum and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard the bail case.

Shahbaz's lawyer said that before giving his arguments, it was important to know in what capacity the bench was hearing the case.

The lawyer said he realises now that the case is being heard as a referee judge and the proceedings are not taking place again.

If you look at the bail section, time will be saved, he told the court.

To this, the court responded that if you look at just the verdict, you will not understand the depth of the case.

"Tell me where to start," Justice Najafi said.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi said: "It is important for us to know all the facts of the case. Only then can we decide whether to grant bail or not."

Tarar told the court that the statements of 110 witnesses have to be recorded in the case, while only 10 have been recorded so far. "Not a single witness has testified against Shahbaz Sharif," the lawyer said.

During the hearing, Shahbaz's lawyer argued that in his 27 years as a lawyer, it had not happened that a verdict was reversed after three days.

"The court granted bail but the verdict was reversed," he said.



The court remarked that one should never tell their client or make guesses till they see the written verdict.

Shahbaz's lawyer argued his client had been in jail for seven months and has been suffering from cancer. "He is around 70 years old. The co-accused with Shahbaz Sharif have been released on bail," Tarar said.

The court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (April 22).