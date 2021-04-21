Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton both ‘played peacemakers’ for William and Harry

Meghan Markle appears to have joined Kate Middleton in playing the peacemaker between Prince Harry and Prince William that could lead to them healing their rift.



Reports have reveled that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex both wanted their husbands to put aside their differences before the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip.

Speaking to New magazine, a source said: "All eyes will be on the brothers when they see each other for the first time. No doubt it will be a big moment for them both, but they will likely put all differences to one side for the sake of their grandfather.”

"Kate has been instrumental in playing peacemaker with them and as Harry landed in the UK, was keen for them to speak and meet beforehand. She's always had a close bond with Harry and would love a resolution,” added the source.

"Meghan wants the feud to be healed too. Especially with another baby on the way. They both want what's best for the families and both tried to play peacemaker at the start of the tension,” they added.