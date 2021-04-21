Angelina Jolie reveals how divorce with Brad Pitt impacted her career

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is opening up about her divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt and how it has impacted her career in the recent past.



During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Maleficent actor spoke about how she is required to be at home more and do shorter jobs owing to the change in the family dynamic.

"I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” she said.

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it,” said the Salt actor who has been stuck in divorce proceedings with Pitt since 2016.