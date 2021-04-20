Gigi Hadid says she can’t believe her baby Khai is seven months old

Gigi Hadid can’t believe her baby Khai is seven months old

US supermodel Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September last year, says she can’t believe her baby is seven months this week.



The supermodel treated her millions of fans with latest sweet photos of daughter Khai.

Gigi, 25 took to Instagram and shared two pictures of Khai, lounging on a blanket wearing swimsuit and black boots.

The supermodel captioned the snaps, “Can’t believe my baby is 7 months this week”.

Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first baby in September 2020.

Earlier, Gigi shared a series of photos also featuring Khai from her Pennsylvania family farm.

The couple are yet to share a photo of Khai's face.