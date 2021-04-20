How Tom Cruise helped Jennifer Connelly get over fear of flying

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Actress Jennifer Connelly revealed that Tom Cruise helped her get over for her fear of flying.
The 50-year-old spoke on the Graham Norton Show with her Top Gun: Maverick costars Tom and Miles Teller and explained how the Mission: Impossible actor helped her get over her fear of flying for the upcoming movie.
"What I was afraid to tell Tom at the time was that I had just recently decided to think myself out of a really crippling fear of flying that I had suffered from for years," she told host Graham Norton.
"And so originally when I signed on to do the movie there was no flying for my character. My character was on land, she was on the water, she was never in the air."
"He's [Cruise] like, 'Jen have you ever been in a plane like this before?' I was like, 'No I haven't, Tom. It's amazing.' He's like, 'Ever done any aerobatic flying before?' I started to get nervous. 'No, why? Will I be doing some?' He's like, 'It's gonna be very graceful. Very elegant. Very elegant rolls. It's going to be nice and easy,'" the actress recounted in between laughs.
"So that's how I found out I was going to be up in the P-51 with Tom flying it," the star concluded.