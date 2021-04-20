close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 20, 2021

2021 Oscar Awards attendees not required to wear face mask on camera

The 2021 Academy Awards will not make its attendees wear face masks during filming when it will air its live ceremony on Sunday.

According to Variety, the nomimees, guests and presenters will not be required to wear a mask as the show will be “filmed like a movie”.

When the cameras are not rolling, they will be asked to wear their masks at all times.

The audience capacity is expected to be capped at 170 people.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that a third of the Oscars production budget was used in employing Covid-19 safety protocols which includes "specially designed testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results, including an on-site COVID safety team with PCR testing capability”. 

