Expert says Philip's death has pulled feuding brothers Harry, William back together

According to body language expert, Harry and William still harbour love for each other deep down

Prince Philip's demise has reunited the royal family in more ways than one. For starters, the Duke's funeral saw Harry and William coming to talking terms with each other for the first time in over a year.



Despite their ugly fallout, Harry and William were seen engaging in a warm conversation with Kate Middleton after Philip's funeral wrapped up.

This, according to body language expert Elaine Swann, means the two brothers still harbour love for each other deep down.

When the Duke of Cambridge leaned in toward his brother it was “very hopeful [sign] for these two young men,” she said.



“William did his best to open his body language toward his brother,” Swann explained of the siblings’ post-funeral walk. "You have to look at the fact that he turned it toward him. And so, in that opening, that’s saying, ‘Come on in. Let’s talk, let’s chat.’ He didn’t walk side by side, but he actually turned toward his brother," the etiquette expert went on.

Swann added that the royal princes hinted at a possible reconciliation with how they approached each other after the memorial.

“When you know that you have offended or maybe upset your older sibling, then you’re going to do what you can to kind of make it right,” she said. “You recognize two siblings trying to pull it together. I think Harry was doing his best to say, ‘Hey, you know, bro, we’re, we’re still here. I’m still here. I still love you.’”

Swann went on to say how Prince Harry and William reunited in grief over their grandfather's demise.

“I believe it is a step in the right direction because whenever we lose a loved one, the other thing we begin to do is inventory,” she said adding, "The death of the prince really has fast tracked everyone in this family to think about how life is, in the fact that when someone’s gone, then they’re gone.”

"This family is looking at the whole scope of things and recognizing that life is precious,” Swann said. “And so, what a way for [Philip] to really, in my opinion, kind of pull this family back together again.”