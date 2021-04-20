Prince William to lead talks in burying the hatchet with Prince Harry

Prince William to settle feud with Prince Harry before they reunite once again in summer

Prince William is expected to be the bigger person and extend a hand of friendship to younger brother Harry before they come together for the unveiling of their mother's memorial in the summer.



As disclosed by sources, Charles wants William to take the lead in offering an olive branch to Harry so that the feuding brothers can finally heal their rift.

Veteran royal correspondent Richard Kay, writing in Daily Mail, said how Charles has asked all family members to put their differences aside and rally around the mourning Queen Elizabeth.

“Although Harry is understood to have an open return air ticket – meaning he could travel at any time – he is anxious to return to America to be with Meghan, who is thought to be seven months pregnant with their second child," Kay wrote.

“It is inevitable that Charles will look to William to take the lead in this," he added.

“The one hope is a date in the calendar both princes have – the unveiling of the statue of their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1," Kay penned.