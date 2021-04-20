A look at Harry, William and Kate bonding over 'natural' moment at Philip's funeral

Prince Harry and the Cambridges seemed to be 'at ease' during one 'natural moment'

Prince Harry and William buried the hatchet and attempted to mend ties at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.



The two were seen indulged in an exchange, with Kate Middleton by their side, after Philip was laid to rest.

A body language expert said Harry and the Cambridges seemed to be 'at ease' during the 'natural moment.'

“I believe there was some sort of connection and conversation or something beforehand — that was not the first time those two brothers had a conversation with one another,” etiquette expert Elaine Swann said on Monday while speaking of the brothers’ dynamic at the service.

“I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession — going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before — and not speaking to one another until after the service," she added.

Swann further said that it was evident William and Harry “love one another” and their body language after Saturday's funeral looked as though they were having a “continuation of what had already been done.”