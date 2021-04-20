Kim Kardashian is getting chased by royal family members, actors and CEOs

Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West is proving to open up quite a few doors for her.



An insider talked to Page Six about the fashion mogul becoming the “most eligible billionaire bachelorette” after she divorced the rapper.

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs,” said the insider.

“People are also trying to reach out to her via DM,” they added.

Furthermore, the source also revealed that despite the influx of admirers, the KKW Beauty CEO is “not looking for anyone right now.”

“She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind,” the source said.

“The qualities most important to her are someone who values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking. Someone who values family first and foremost because she’s a mom of four kids,” the grapevine shared.