Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be snubbed by Prince Charles as part of his new plans

Prince Charles could leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out in the cold with his new plans of reducing the size of the monarchy.



Speaking to talkRADIO, royal commentator Angela Levin said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could get “ditched” by the Prince of Wales who is looking to “slim down” the monarchy to cut costs.

"Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer,” said Levin.

"I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal family."

"I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn't really particularly want change which I think is understandable. But he wants to change and I think he will do that,” she went on to say.

"He will also accompany the Queen, it's said she's going to be there opening Parliament on May 11th and Prince Charles will be accompanying her,” she continued.

"I think although she wants to do her duties she will step back, even more, it'll be quite hard to come back after the pandemic and all the isolation."

Levin went on to say that the Duke of Cornwall will take his royal duties up a notch and Queen Elizabeth II would not want to “fight Prince Charles anymore.”

"In fact, she will be grateful for him to be taking over in making I imagine quite big decisions on behalf of the royal family,” she added.