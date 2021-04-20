Kanye West wanted to end marriage with Kim Kardashian last year

Exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West only recently parted ways but as per reports, the latter had wanted to call in quits since a year.



Page Six reported that the Yeezy creator had accepted the fact that his marriage with the fashion mogul had collapsed last year and the two have nothing in common except for the kids.

As per the report, West allowed his former wife to file the divorce first “to give her dignity.”

Kim had filed for the divorce in February 2021 to end her seven-year marriage to West. The papers cited “irreconcilable differences” the reason for the two parting ways, and requested for joint custody of their four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Pslam, 1.