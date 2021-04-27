Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin gets every head turning as she appears in West Hollywood

Amelia Gray Hamlin amazed everyone with her gorgeous looks as she showed off her famous pout and killer curves in all black bodysuit during her latest outing in West Hollywood, California.

The Scott Disick's teenage lovebird was seen smacking her gorgeous lips as she made her way from a Pilates class in the town.



The 19-year-old model donned all black for the outing, in a long sleeve crewneck top as well as matching leggings. She also wore square-framed black sunglasses

Amelia - The beautiful daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin left her lustrous highlighted hair loose over her shoulders.

The young lovebird of Scott, 37, also shouldered a black leather tote bag, and carried her smartphone in her hand.

Amelia's latest sighting comes after she was seen with Scott Disick and his daughter Penelope Scotland last Thursday on a shopping excursion.