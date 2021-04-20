Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne shortlisted for British LGBT Awards 2021

Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne have been shortlisted for the British LGBT Awards 2021 .

The annual awards ceremony, in association with NatWest and Tesco, will take place in London on Friday 27 August.



The awards honour leading LGBT+ activists, allies and celebrity figures who have contributed to advance the rights of LGBT+ people during the past 12 months.

The shortlist was released on Tuesday with big names such as Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne.

The star-studded event sees award nominations for Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer and RuPaul's Drag Race UK icon Michelle Visage, who are nominated for the Celebrity Ally Award. Other nominees are comedian Jennifer Saunders, TV presenter Dermot O'Leary and Spice Girl Melanie C.

The prize for this award was previously won by Prince William in 2017.

Renowned singer Demi Lovato, Fleabag actor Andrew Scott, Queer Eye star Tan France and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson are all in the running for the Celebrity of the Year award.

Grammy-award winner Lizzo, non-binary artist Sam Smith and Rockabye singer Anne-Marie will battle it out for the MTV-sponsored Music Artist of the Year gong.

British LGBT Awards founder Sarah Garrett said: 'These awards shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been an extremely challenging 12 months.'