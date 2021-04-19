close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
April 19, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's body language deciphered by experts at Prince Philip's funeral

Mon, Apr 19, 2021


Experts recently sat down to analyze Queen Elizabeth’s body language at Prince Philips’ funeral and came forward with ‘heartbreaking’ revelations.

While addressing her hunched-over demeanor Dr. Louise Mahler told The Morning Show, “She was hunched, she was slightly unstable on her feet, she seemed to be favouring one side.”

“She was covered, she had her head down so we didn’t really see her face at all. It was just heartbreakingly devastating to watch.”

Even royal expert Penny Junor chimed in and broke down the Queen’s behavior for The Sun, claiming, “Ever resilient, ever composed, she has kept calm and carried on. As she will do now, as Prince Philip would expect her to do."

