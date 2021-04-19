close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
April 19, 2021

Prince Charles, William to decide future of working royals in crucial talks with Queen

Mon, Apr 19, 2021

Prince Charles, William to hold meeting with Queen keeping in mind responsibilities left vacant by Philip's death

Prince Charles and William are all set to spearhead a crucial meeting with Queen Elizabeth to decide the future of all working members of the royal family. 

The meeting will be done keeping in mind the responsibilities left vacant by Prince Philip's death, as well as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew retiring from their respective duties. 

As per sources cited by Telegraph, the personal and official duties of Philip  cannot be taken on by other royals separately as they are too closely linked.

Currently around 15 members of the royal family take part in more than 3,000 duties per year.

One source told the newspaper, "The question is whether you start off by deciding how many patronages and engagements there should be, and then work out how many people are needed to achieve them, or whether you decide how many people there should be, which will dictate how many engagements and patronages they can take on."

Meanwhile, Charles is said to headline most of the upcoming discussions as any decisions will have immediate affects on his reign. 

On the other hand, William is understood to favour a more targeted approach so greater emphasis can be put on fewer duties.

