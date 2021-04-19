Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey among very few to know Prince Philip closely

The Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey is among the very few to know the late Prince Philip "behind closed doors".

According to The Telegraph royal correspondent Hannah Furness, Susan is "a handful" of people whom knew the Duke of Edinburgh behind closed doors.

“She is among a handful of confidantes with whom the Queen can now share half a lifetime of memories, knowing the Duke of Edinburgh behind closed doors as few others did.”

Susan, who is Prince William’s godmother, is said to have helped Princess Diana and Meghan Markle adopt to their royal life.

Her role was so pivotal that questions circulated as to why she couldn’t attend Prince Philip’s funeral and accompany the Queen, who was seated alone.

Royal expert Charlie Proctor wrote on Twitter: "Was there really no room in St George’s Chapel for Lady Susan Hussey, The Queen’s Lady-in-Waiting, so Her Majesty didn’t have to sit alone?

“Lady Susan is in The Queen’s bubble and travelled in the car with her today."

Royal commentator Victoria Murphy said of the photo: "This is an incredibly moving image of the Queen alone today."