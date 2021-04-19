'Unsteady and frail:' Queen Elizabeth's body language at Philip's funeral revealed

As she bid Philip farewell with a heavy heart, Queen Elizabeth looked 'unsteady' and 'frail'

Queen Elizabeth said her last goodbye to Prince Philip in a solemn funeral event on Saturday.



As the Duke of Edinburgh was being laid to rest, the 94-year-old monarch tried to look composed and collected, however her body-language was anything but that.

As she bid Philip farewell with a heavy heart, the Queen looked 'unsteady' and 'frail.'

According to body language expert Dr Louise Mahler, it was 'heartbreakingly devastating' to watch the Queen's grief.

Referring to footage of Her Majesty arriving at St George’s Chapel, Mahler told The Morning Show, “She was hunched, she was slightly unstable on her feet, she seemed to be favouring one side.

“She was covered, she had her head down so we didn’t really see her face at all. It was just heartbreakingly devastating to watch," she added.

Meanwhile, royal expert Robert Jobson said UK's long-serving monarch "looked a little unsteady" at Philip's funeral, "I thought she looked frail at that stage," he added.