Queen Elizabeth to retire from royal duties to make Charles the King?

There is 'scope for change' for Prince Charles as he could essentially become king in all but name

Queen Elizabeth is all set to decide the fate of Prince Charles as the future King of England, after Prince Philip's passing away.



The 94-year-old monarch, who many believed will retire from the throne, is highly likely to increase responsibilities of Charles, but will never abdicate the throne.

According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, Charles 'may be quasi-king' but the Queen will 'never abdicate.'



"The Prince of Wales will step up, in a way he’s already been doing that for the past five years, but now he truly is the patriarch of the family because the Duke of Edinburgh is dead," the author of Prince Philip's Century said on Omid Scobie's The Heir Pod podcast.

To this, royal correspondent Omid Scobie added that Charles is "almost between roles now."

"I mean I say quasi-king, but they’d hate that of course, but you’ve got to try and spell it out to a wider audience," Jobson added.

He said Charles would do state visits and that there is "scope for change" him as he could essentially become king in all but name.