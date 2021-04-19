Prince William, Prince Harry urged to mend their ties by senior royals

Prince William and Prince Harry are getting urged by senior members of the British royal family to mend their ties.



According to a report by The Mirror, senior royals are pushing the two feuding brothers to “seize the opportunity” and head towards a resolution for their rift.

A palace insider told the portal: “It is certainly the wish of the Queen and the Prince of Wales that the brothers seize the opportunity of their brief reunion.”

“Despite some very obvious tension still remaining, the feeling very much is if they do not seek a resolution it could further drive a wedge between them and at heart do more damage to the monarchy,” added the source.

This comes after the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex had a brief reunion after their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

Royal sources have clarified that their conversation happened “organically” and was “not a deliberate act.”