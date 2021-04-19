William and Harry deliberately reunited to stop rift rumours from escalating

Prince Harry and Prince William's feud has been a hot topic for tabloids since last year.



As the estranged brothers finally reunited at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, the world saw a much-needed moment of reconciliation between them, sparking talk around their broken ties finally getting healed.

A palace source told The Telegraph on Sunday that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex decided to walk together after the funeral to indirectly stop the rumours about them not being on talking terms from escalating further.

They suggested that William and Harry were conscious of the “optics” of keeping distance between each other and knew that it was important that they stay united during the time of grief for the royal family.

Apart from that, a source shared that Kate Middleton was also “hopeful of a resolution” between the brothers during Harry’s brief stay in UK as she acted as a peacemaker between them after the procession, breaking the ice with her estranged brother-in-law.