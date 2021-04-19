Why Prince William, Harry and Kate walked together from Prince Philip's funeral?

Prince William, Harry was joined by Kate Middleton as they all walked back together like a united family

Prince William and Harry were seen breaking the ice and talking amicably with each other at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday despite high chances of a plausible rift.



The brother duo was joined by Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton as they all walked back together like a united family from St.George's Chapel, Windsor Castle after laying Philip to rest.

As revealed by Victoria Arbiter, a royal commentator for CNN, many of Philip’s loved ones chose not to get into the cars that were waiting for them outside after the funeral wrapped up.

“Having been separated in the Chapel they’re now able to come together which will be a comfort to the Queen,” Arbiter tweeted on Saturday.

At the funeral procession, Harry and William walked separately behind Prince Philip's coffin, with cousin Peter Phillip walking in between them.

Inside the Chapel, the sat apart from each other owing to COVID-19 protocol of maintaining social-distancing.

The royal family has rallied around Queen Elizabeth since the demise of Prince Phiip providing her ample support and comfor in this trying time.