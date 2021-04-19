ACM Awards 2021: Check out the full list of winners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The American Country Music Awards 2021 were held on Sunday, April 18 honouring the brightest stars of the country music scene.
The event was hosted by Keith Urban, who won two awards, and Mickey Guyton at the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Café in Nashville, Tennessee.
WINNER: Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
WINNER: Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
WINNER: Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Lady A
Little Big Town
WINNER: Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires)
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
WINNER: Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
WINNER: Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan
Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown
Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes
Record Label: RCA Nashville
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: EMI Records Nashville
WINNER: Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb
Record Label: Mercury Nashville
"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
"I Hope" – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
WINNER: "I Hope You're Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records/Curb Records
"More Hearts Than Mine" – Ingrid Andress
Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
"The Bones" – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert
Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby
Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing
"One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde
Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.
"Some People Do" – Old Dominion
Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music
"Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton
Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson
Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp.
WINNER: "The Bones" – Maren Morris
Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz
Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.
"Better Than We Found It" – Maren Morris
Director: Gabrielle Woodland
Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke
"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: Heather Levenstone
"Gone" – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson
Producer: David Garcia
"Hallelujah" – Carrie Underwood and John Legend
Director: Randee St. Nicholas
Producer: Greg Wells
WINNER: "Worldwide Beautiful" – Kane Brown
Director: Alex Alvga
Producer: Christen Pinkston
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
"Be A Light" – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
"Does To Me" – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
WINNER: "I Hope You're Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records/Curb Records
"Nobody But You" – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
"One Beer" – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Loud Records
"One Too Many" – Keith Urban, P!nk
Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Jarrod Travis Cure
Mark Hill
Tony Lucido
Steve Mackey
Glenn Worf
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Derek Mixon
Jerry Roe
Aaron Sterling
J.T. Corenflos
Kris Donegan
Jedd Hughes
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells
Dave Cohen
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Mike Rojas
Benmont Tench
Alicia Enstrom
Jim Hoke
Danny Rader
Mickey Raphael
Ilya Toshinskiy
Kristin Wilkinson
Spencer Cullum
Dan Dugmore
Mike Johnson
Russ Pahl
Justin Schipper
Jeff Balding
Jason Hall
Gena Johnson
Vance Powell
F. Reid Shippen
Buddy Cannon
Dave Cobb
Dann Huff
Jay Joyce
Joey Moi