Cops arrest man who broke into Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment

Police on Saturday arrested a man who broke into Taylor Swift’s apartment in New York, late at night.

According to a rep of New York Police Department, the individual named Hanks Johnson, 52, was taken into custody without incident from Swift’s Franklin St. property right before 11pm when he was trying to break into the Tribeca apartment.

The police had an open warrant out on the suspect at the time of arrest as he had missed a court date on April 6 regarding an earlier incident that occurred in October 2019.

The singer has invested $47.7million in properties in the neighbourhood as she owns three apartments in the 10-unit building and is also in possession of the $17million townhouse next to it.