Jeffree Star delivers health update on Wyoming car crash incident

YouTuber Jeffree Star has finally released yet another health update following his Wyoming car crash.

The beauty guru addressed the current state of his health in an Instagram Story and was quoted saying, "I leave the hospital today, I have to wear this crazy brace for a few months.”

"And my back is really broke. My vertebrae, three of them are not attached right now. And I am in the most excruciating pain ever. This is going to keep my spine from healing wrong, and hopefully heal very straight.”