Sun Apr 18, 2021
April 18, 2021

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, celebrates third birthday of daughter Tia Giana

Sun, Apr 18, 2021
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, celebrates third birthday of daughter Tia Giana

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, best known for his ring name The Rock, celebrated third birthday of daughter Tia Giana Johnson with a heartfelt note, saying “Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama)”.

Sharing a sweet photo with the daughter, the Black Adam star wrote “Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana” followed by heart and birthday cake emojis.

“Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, “got you”,” he added.

The Rock further said “Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question —“Daddy do you know AquaMan?”.

Dwayne Johnson shares Tia Giana with wife Lauren Hashian.

