Meghan Markle’s close pals get candid over ‘grief stricken’ emotions

One of Meghan Markle’s pals has stepped forward with news regarding her feelings over Prince Philip’s death.

The truth regarding it all was brought forward by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.

During his interview with ABC the London-based journalist was quoted saying, “We know that she’s supporting Harry in this very difficult week for him, but she’ll also be sad because this is also the loss of a family member for her.”

“She grew very close to the Queen and Prince Philip over the recent years. It was probably her strongest relationship within the family and those relations then get smaller this week. It’ll be a sad day for her.”